Deadline White House

Claire McCaskill: States with abortion bans will have ‘government mandates on steroids’

04:29

Former Senator Claire McCaskill reacts to the abortion bans that will go into law in many states, forcing women and girls to carry pregnancies to term even in cases of rape and incest, after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme CourtJune 24, 2022

