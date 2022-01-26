Claire McCaskill: Senators are ‘anxious’ to replace Justice Breyer quickly
Former Senator Claire McCaskill, host of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early” Jonathan Lemire, and senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate Dahlia Lithwick discuss Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement and who President Biden could nominate to replace himJan. 26, 2022
