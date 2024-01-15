IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Claire McCaskill on Nikki Haley: ‘She may be getting serious about running against Trump’

09:43

Claire McCaskill, former Democratic Senator from Missouri, Amy Walter, Editor-in-Chief of The Cook Political Report, David Plouffe, former Obama Campaign Manager and Michael Steele former Chairman of the Republican National Committee join Jen Psaki to discuss the strategy of Nikki Haley as she tries to take down Ron DeSantis for second place in Iowa and build momentum for the rest of the primary to take on current frontrunner former President Donald Trump. Jan. 15, 2024

