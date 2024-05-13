IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Claire McCaskill: ‘Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence’
May 13, 202408:49
    Claire McCaskill: 'Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence'

Deadline White House

Claire McCaskill: ‘Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence’

08:49

Claire McCaskill, former Senator from Missouri, Yasmin Vossoughian, NBC News Correspondent, Harry Litman, Former U.S. Attorney and Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Tim O'Brien, Senior Executive Editor at Bloomberg Opinion join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss Michael Cohen’s testimony which includes moments where Cohen’s relationship with Trump broke down and how it brought us to the trial today.May 13, 2024

    Claire McCaskill: 'Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence'

