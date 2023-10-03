IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

    10:50
  • Now Playing

    Chris Matthews: With McCarthy removal, GOP 'is bringing down their own party'

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    'MAGA meltdown': Heilemann reacts to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

    05:54

  • 'No ordinary defendant': Citing threats, prosecutors push for Trump gag order

    11:02

  • 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill': Rep. Gaetz threatens to oust Speaker McCarthy

    08:14

  • 'An existential threat to what matters to him most': Inside Trump's 'historic' civil fraud trial

    11:57

  • Mark Milley takes shot at Trump, warns of 'wannabe dictators' in pointed farewell speech

    10:04

  • Dem Rep says GOP shutdown like an episode of Seinfeld: 'It's not about anything'

    07:51

  • Flipped! Scott Hall becomes first Fulton County Trump co-defendant to take plea deal

    10:12

  • Trump won't try to move Fulton County, GA case to federal court

    05:41

  • 'Character matters': Cindy McCain on how late husband would react to Trump's Milley comments

    08:54

  • In speech, Biden warns Trump will take 'a wrecking ball' to democracy if re-elected

    09:30

  • 'They know it's a sham': Democrats blast GOP's impeachment inquiry into Biden

    08:17

  • What was Mark Meadows burning in his fireplace? Cassidy Hutchinson takes on former boss

    11:41

  • 'Mob boss' Trump directing 'soldiers' to shut down government, says Dem. Rep

    07:55

  • 'Something terrible is going to happen': Weissmann reacts to threats against Fulton DA

    09:37

  • This is about 'corporate greed': UAW president reacts to President Biden joining picket line

    08:04

  • 'The end of Donald Trump the businessman': DOJ vet on bombshell NY fraud ruling

    11:57

  • Judge finds Trump committed fraud in NY civil case

    04:59

  • 'The willful ignorance' of Trump's GOP: Pro-democracy advocates fear ex-president's return

    10:58

  • Top Dem Rep: Cassidy Hutchinson showed 'more courage' than 'old guys she worked with'

    07:31

  • 'Unprecedented': Trump calls media 'enemy of the people' as concerns of violence spike

    09:08

  • Rudy's 'mounting' legal problems: Giuliani shamelessly snubs federal judge’s order to pay up

    05:10

  • 'It was something': Tempers flare in pre-trial hearing in NY AG's Trump fraud suit

    10:29

  • The straw that breaks the camel's back? SCOTUS scandal widens with new Thomas report

    09:23

  • Sen. Durbin calls on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from upcoming SCOTUS case

    09:18

  • Former Army General: Trump 'entirely unqualified' for office, a 'danger to the republic'

    10:24

  • Nicolle: How Gen. Milley fought to contain an unstable Trump, protect 'stability' of democracy

    07:14

  • 'An ornery, unlikeable character': The incredible shrinking campaign of Ron DeSantis

    05:57

  • 'Simply couldn't be part of it': Fmr. prosecutor breaks silence on quitting Trump-Russia probe

    11:54

  • 'No longer' a foreign threat: New bipartisan group calls out MAGA movement as 'fascist'

    10:45

  • Report: Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th

    05:54

  • Nicolle: ‘Gap between Earth 1 and Earth 2 on full display’ as Garland defends DOJ in hearing

    11:24

  • A 'fictional world': Schiff calls out GOP colleagues for claiming Trump is 'victim' of justice

    06:37

  • Gov. Josh Shapiro: PA has made a 'giant leap forward' in automatic voter registration

    09:11

  • 'Holding to account': Hear Sen. McCaskill's idea for how judge should handle 'gag order' on Trump

    08:14

  • Pressure rising on Sen. Tuberville to end blockade on military promotions

    05:39

  • 'I refuse to be silent': Iranian activist on turning down witness protection despite threats

    07:39

  • 'A very real threat': Zelenskyy warns Putin could cause World War III

    09:33

  • Report: Assistant says Trump wrote 'to-do lists' on classified White House documents

    10:31

  • 'In a legal vice': Mark Meadows's 'miscalculation' in Georgia's election interference case

    09:04

  • 'The culpability of guilty knowledge': Adam Schiff on what GOP knew before 1/6

    11:41

  • 'S***'s about to hit the fan': Nicolle reacts to Jack Smith pushing a 'gag order' on Trump

    10:29

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith requests order limiting Trump's speech

    04:23

  • ‘We can do something’: TX trauma surgeon makes case for gun safety in new campaign ad

    07:28

  • Election experts warn United States democracy is 'under great stress'

    09:31

  • Threats mount against prosecutors, FBI agents working on Hunter Biden probe

    07:11

  • ‘Lies back in the spotlight’: NYC pension funds sue Fox News over election falsehoods

    08:39

Deadline White House

Chris Matthews: With McCarthy removal, GOP 'is bringing down their own party'

05:51

Former MSNBC Host Chris Matthews joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss Kevin McCarthy's removal as House Speaker and what this means going forward for CongressOct. 3, 2023

  • 'A long overdue response': NY judge scolds Trump, issues gag order after attack on clerk

    10:50
  • Now Playing

    Chris Matthews: With McCarthy removal, GOP 'is bringing down their own party'

    05:51
  • UP NEXT

    'MAGA meltdown': Heilemann reacts to McCarthy's ouster as speaker

    05:54

  • 'No ordinary defendant': Citing threats, prosecutors push for Trump gag order

    11:02

  • 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill': Rep. Gaetz threatens to oust Speaker McCarthy

    08:14

  • 'An existential threat to what matters to him most': Inside Trump's 'historic' civil fraud trial

    11:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All