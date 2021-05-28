WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain: ‘We have democracy czar, it’s Joe Biden’11:07
President Biden’s Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss the progress being made on Biden’s goal to “deliver results” to the American people, the latest from Capitol Hill where Senate Republicans voted against creating a bipartisan committee to investigate the January 6th riot, and the president’s covid-19 vaccine plan, which Klain believes will reach the aim of 70% of American adults being vaccinated by July 4th.