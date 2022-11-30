IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Chasten Buttigieg: We're reaffirming marriage equality because SCOTUS is threatening to take away

    11:41
Deadline White House

Chasten Buttigieg: We're reaffirming marriage equality because SCOTUS is threatening to take away

11:41

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, discusses with Nicolle Wallace the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act and what more needs to be done to protect marriage equality.Nov. 30, 2022

