IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    2022 primaries show the ascending power of a post-Trump GOP against democracy

    11:56

  • NYT: DOJ requests transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

    08:31

  • GOP on defense over replacement theory rhetoric

    10:17

  • Shooting in Buffalo shows the mainstreaming of a deadly ideology

    11:53

  • Democrats sound the alarm on the rightward swing of the Supreme Court

    09:30

  • Experts warn of growing threat to election security

    09:42

  • DOJ probes Trump’s handling of classified records

    08:53

  • Rep. Swalwell on subpoenas to Republican Congressmen: ‘Why would they not want to cooperate?’

    06:01

  • Kamala Harris slams GOP after vote to protect abortion rights fails in Senate

    03:03

  • Eric Holder: An indictment of Trump should be seriously considered

    11:51

  • New Eastman emails shed light on push to overturn 2020 election

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee is ‘sitting on some pretty good content’ says Betsy Woodruff Swan

    08:06

  • Fmr. Defense Secretary Mark Esper: Trump is a person driven by his self interest

    09:40

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: The war is ‘Ukraine’s to win’

    10:23

  • Inside the measures Meadows took to subvert the 2020 election

    06:10

  • Speaker Pelosi on protecting abortion rights: ‘Let’s not take our eye of the ball’

    09:19

  • Speaker Pelosi: ‘If Russia is not listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, tear up the list’

    02:32

  • Rep Himes: U.S. will use ‘all of our assets’ to stop Russia

    10:58

  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden comments for the first time on leaked draft SCOTUS opinion

    00:59

  • Audio obtained by NYT reporters reveals McCarthy discussing removing Trump from office

    10:55

Deadline White House

Charlie Sykes on 2022 primaries: It’s ‘January 6th forever’

06:16

Editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes and NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor discuss election deniers on the ballot in 2022May 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    2022 primaries show the ascending power of a post-Trump GOP against democracy

    11:56

  • NYT: DOJ requests transcripts from Jan. 6 committee

    08:31

  • GOP on defense over replacement theory rhetoric

    10:17

  • Shooting in Buffalo shows the mainstreaming of a deadly ideology

    11:53

  • Democrats sound the alarm on the rightward swing of the Supreme Court

    09:30

  • Experts warn of growing threat to election security

    09:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All