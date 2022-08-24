IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Charlie Crist: Floridians ready 'to move on' from DeSantis

Rep. Charlie Crist, Florida's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, discusses with Nicolle Wallace his win in the Democratic primary and how he plans to take on Governor Ron DeSantis in the upcoming electionAug. 24, 2022

