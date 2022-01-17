CEO of the ADL: Clergy now needs to be versed in how to deal with terror threats
05:51
Share this -
copied
CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt reacts to the synagogue hostage standoff in Colleyville, Texas this weekend, noting how threats to the Jewish community have reached such a critical height that clergy “not only need to be versed in Torah, they need to be versed in tactics about how you deal with terror threats on site.”Jan. 17, 2022
UP NEXT
Rev. Sharpton: The White House is determined to get voting rights bill passed somehow
02:40
Rep. Dean: Kevin McCarthy ‘retreated’ from telling the truth
03:53
Rep. Zoe Lofgren on 1/6 committee investigation: It’s a giant puzzle we’re putting together
11:46
President Biden vows to keep fight alive on voting rights
07:04
Investigations relating to Jan. 6 have a big day with new subpoenas and indictments
12:00
Sen. King on voting rights: Not talking about policy, 'we’re talking about democracy itself’