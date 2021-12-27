CDC shortens Covid isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic cases
The CDC has shortened the isolation period for someone who tests positive for Covid-19. Positive Covid-19 cases that are asymptomatic drop the isolation period to five days The new guidance was announced as the highly transmissible omicron variant is sending daily caseloads soaring, worsening a labor shortage and forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights.Dec. 27, 2021
