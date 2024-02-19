Carol Leonnig: 'Election is the route for not being in jail' for Trump

Carol Leonnig, Investigative Reporter for the Washington Post, Molly Jong-Fast, Host of the Podcast “Fast Politics”, and Andrew Weissmann, Former Top Official at DOJ, join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss new reporting from the Washington Post about how a second Trump presidency could have devastating consequences for the judicial system.Feb. 19, 2024