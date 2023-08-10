Busted: Clarence Thomas ethics scandal gets worse

ProPublica Reporter Justin Elliot, Executive Director of the nonpartisan judicial watchdog, Fix the Court Gabe Roth and Democratic strategist Basil Smikle discuss with Alicia Menendez, in for Nicolle Wallace, the new ProPublica reporting which through an array of previously unavailable information, published what they call the fullest accounting to date, on "the generosity that has regularly afforded Thomas a lifestyle far beyond what his income could provide."Aug. 10, 2023