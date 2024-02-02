U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to 3 soldiers killed

NBC News National Security and Global Affairs Correspondent Dan De Luce and Retired Four Star General Barry McCaffery join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with the breaking news that the United States has begun conducting military operations in Syria and Iraq against Iran backed militias in retaliation to the attacks which took the lives of 3 U.S. service members at Tower 22 last week. Feb. 2, 2024