Deadline White House

BREAKING NEWS: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-15

09:23

Dr. Michael Anderson, pediatric critical care physician, lauds the “historic” FDA emergency approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15, and explains what this approval means for our return to normalcy. On Wednesday, a CDC advisory committee is expected to make recommendations based on their review of the data. Vaccines for adolescents can begin after the committee approves the vaccine.May 10, 2021

