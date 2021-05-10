BREAKING NEWS: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-15

BREAKING NEWS: FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children ages 12-1509:23
Dr. Michael Anderson, pediatric critical care physician, lauds the “historic” FDA emergency approval of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15, and explains what this approval means for our return to normalcy. On Wednesday, a CDC advisory committee is expected to make recommendations based on their review of the data. Vaccines for adolescents can begin after the committee approves the vaccine.