Deadline White House

Judge declares mistrial in Breonna Taylor civil rights case trial after jury deadlocks

03:29

NBC News Correspondent Shaq Brewster joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest developments in the Breonna Taylor civil rights trial where a judge has declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked.Nov. 16, 2023

