Bill Barr could provide a window into the ‘chaotic final days’ of the Trump presidency
08:08
Share this -
copied
National correspondent for Politico Betsy Woodruff Swan, former Senator Claire McCaskill, and New York Times Washington correspondent Michael Schmidt discuss what information former Attorney General Bill Barr could provide to the Jan. 6 committee after it was revealed that he had “informal” talks with themJan. 24, 2022
UP NEXT
Col. Vindman: We are 'just on the cusp' of a European war
12:53
SCOTUS allows Texas abortion law to stand the week of Roe’s 49th anniversary
09:41
Draft executive order was a ‘nightmare scenario’ in Trump’s final days
07:23
Could an investigation into the fake GOP electors be Trump's Watergate?
06:14
Donna Edwards announces run for former congressional seat
02:31
Rep. Lofgren: The 1/6 committee is ‘expecting a large amount of material in the coming days’