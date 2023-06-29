IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'

    01:52

  • Biden: This court has done more to unravel basic rights than any other in recent history — it's not normal

    01:36

  • Rudy Giuliani meets with federal prosecutors investigating Trump efforts to overturn election

    06:54

  • Weissmann on Trump audio: ‘It’s hard to imagine something more devastating'

    05:56

  • Igor Novikov: Chaos in Russia risks escalation of atrocities in Ukraine

    09:03

  • Fate of Prigozhin and Wagner troops remains uncertain due to 'desperate and dangerous' Putin

    09:29

  • Russian state media says criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped

    02:56

  • The impact of Dobbs one year later

    10:33

  • Schiff: Upcoming GOP censure vote shows they 'go after people that they feel are a threat'

    01:58

  • Trump shows he’s the defendant that can’t stop talking

    10:26

  • Pete Strzok: Trump is a counterintelligence nightmare

    09:13

  • Alleged Pentagon leaker indicted on charges of mishandling classified defense info

    09:32

  • Trump becomes his own worst enemy when it comes to legal problems

    10:02

  • Rep. Goldman: Jack Smith went into 'greater detail than was necessary' in indictment

    05:32

  • Tim Heaphy: Meadows is a ‘vital player’ in Trump investigations

    09:37

  • John Brennan: There are many types of violations Jack Smith is pursuing

    07:33

  • Weissmann: It seems by all accounts that Trump will be charged this week

    09:31

Deadline White House

Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'

02:21

In an exclusive interview with Nicolle Wallace, President Biden discusses Russia's war in Ukraine, and why is has such importance in the United States. "Putin has one objective: split the West. If he did that, we'd be in big trouble," Biden says on the stakes in Ukraine. "We've been able to hold everything together and to deal with focusing on making sure the most significant invasion since World War II does not succeed."June 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'

    01:52

  • Biden: This court has done more to unravel basic rights than any other in recent history — it's not normal

    01:36

  • Rudy Giuliani meets with federal prosecutors investigating Trump efforts to overturn election

    06:54

  • Weissmann on Trump audio: ‘It’s hard to imagine something more devastating'

    05:56

  • Igor Novikov: Chaos in Russia risks escalation of atrocities in Ukraine

    09:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All