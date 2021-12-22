Biden confirms more judges than Trump during first year in office
Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal reacts to the analysis that President Biden has been able to muscle through the most federal judges in his first year in office in nearly 40 years and how important the diversity of the nominees has been compared to TrumpDec. 22, 2021
