Deadline White House

Biden confirms more judges than Trump during first year in office

06:11

Former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal reacts to the analysis that President Biden has been able to muscle through the most federal judges in his first year in office in nearly 40 years and how important the diversity of the nominees has been compared to TrumpDec. 22, 2021

