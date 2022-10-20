Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 1

Nicolle Wallace and Barry Berke, former investigator on both of Trump’s impeachment trials, discuss the January 6th Committee’s decision to subpoena Donald Trump and the road ahead. Berke warns that “with democracy on the ballot there is a real call – can people wake up and realize that… what went on here, whatever your politics, was as bad as this country has ever seen in terms of an assault directed by the leader of our country against another branch of government in order to use his power to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”Oct. 20, 2022