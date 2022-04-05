Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide
11:03
Share this -
copied
Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and New York Times Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper discuss the evidence growing that supports allegations of the Bucha massacre and President Zelenskyy accusing Russia of genocideApril 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Pentagon press secretary on images from Bucha, Ukraine: 'It turned my stomach'
08:05
Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor: Bucha is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’
11:10
A victory for now for voting rights in Florida
06:19
Russians have ‘lost their political purpose’ in Ukraine
11:23
White House Chief of Staff: Trump asking Putin for info on Biden is 'disgusting'
09:44
Julia Ioffe says ‘people are scared to bring bad news’ to Putin