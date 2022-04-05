IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Ben Rhodes: This is rising to the potential level of genocide

11:03

Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and New York Times Pentagon correspondent Helene Cooper discuss the evidence growing that supports allegations of the Bucha massacre and President Zelenskyy accusing Russia of genocideApril 5, 2022

