  • Kara Swisher: I’ve ‘never seen anything’ like the chaos at Twitter

    07:34
    AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation

    06:40
    Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"

    10:08

  • Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters

    08:44

  • DNC Chairman: T.V. ads don’t win close elections

    05:21

  • Frank Figliuzzi says he’s concerned about violence if vote counting goes into ‘overtime’

    09:24

  • The dangerous rising tide of anti-Semitism

    10:09

  • DOJ grants Kash Patel immunity for documents testimony

    07:20

  • Lawyers who advanced Trump’s election challenges return for midterms

    10:26

  • Mallory McMorrow: GOP is invoking violence as a political strategy

    06:38

  • Frank Figliuzzi: You protect democracy by protecting elected officials

    11:06

  • Michael Fanone: 'Plenty of evidence' to support indictment of Trump

    11:10

  • NYT: Prosecutors look at Florida election protest as model for Jan. 6

    06:59

  • GOP continues to push baseless conspiracies about Pelosi attack

    09:16

  • Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

    06:06

  • Attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband a stark reminder of the threat environment lawmakers live in

    09:19

  • Prosecutors seek testimony on Trump’s declassification claims

    11:25

  • Watchdog group calls for Congressional investigation into Clarence and Ginni Thomas

    07:40

  • Bob Woodward: "Trump put the presidency in moral freefall"

    04:58

  • Voter intimidation efforts ramp up head of the midterms

    04:00

AZ voting machine problems fuel right-wing election misinformation

06:40

NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller discuss how Republicans are using the slow counting of votes and voting machine problems on Election Day to gin up baseless claims of fraud Nov. 11, 2022

