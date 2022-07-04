Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

- UP NEXT
Fmr. advisor to Ukrainian president: Freedom 'should not be taken for granted'07:49
Marc Elias: SCOTUS taking up election case ‘should worry everyone who cares’ about voting06:38
Witness tampering in Trump World comes back in focus08:34
Dahlia Lithwick: SCOTUS is ‘squandering’ its credibility08:12
Jan. 6 committee puts the ball in Pat Cipollone’s court08:28
Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony09:38
Trump was ‘sending a loaded missile to the Capitol’ says Wash Post’s Carol Leonnig07:52
Fmr. 1/6 committee advisor: 'I don’t think the American public has seen anything yet'05:27
Rep. Luria: Cassidy Hutchinson provided ‘damning’ testimony08:53
Kim Atkins Stohr: Uptick in abortions caused by bans being passed11:04
‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing06:51
Rep. Dean: Rights of women were overturned by ‘a corruptly seated majority’ on SCOTUS08:10
Claire McCaskill: States with abortion bans will have ‘government mandates on steroids’04:29
Katyal: Trump's treatment of the DOJ akin to a 'third-rate dictator'04:06
Fred Guttenberg: What we hope to do ‘is nothing more than save lives’06:39
Judge upholds defamation suit against Fox Corp08:29
Denver Riggleman: 1/6 committee has 'made facts more attractive than fantasy'10:40
Mich. Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’05:23
Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol10:07
Matt Dowd warns: TX is showing what happens if democracy is dismantled08:17
