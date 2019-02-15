Deadline White House

Aurora, Illinois, shooting witness describes scene

02:51

Eyewitness on the scene of a workplace shooting in Aurora, Ill., describes the scene at the Henry Pratt Company where a gunman was apprehended and two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital.Feb. 15, 2019

  • 'Our president is an idiot’: Trump facing backlash from both sides over emergency declaration

    15:59

  • ‘All kinds of action’: Witness describes scene of shooting in Aurora, Ill.

    02:51

  • Trump hits back as former acting FBI Dir. McCabe speaks out

    13:58

  • One year later: Parkland students enacting change on gun control

    06:09

  • Will Trump pardon his former campaign chairman?

    07:27

  • Trump takes news cycle hostage with national emergency declaration

    20:37

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All