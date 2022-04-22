IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep Himes: Pelosi believes Russia should be designated as state sponsors of terror

    07:47

  • New book: GOP leaders were on the verge of pushing Trump out of the party

    09:35

  • Jan. 6 committee considers changes to Insurrection Act

    07:27

  • How the GOP poses a dire threat to already marginalized groups in America

    11:28

  • Trump allies continue to try to decertify the 2020 election

    07:52

  • Amb. McFaul: Even I did not expect Putin to be ‘as evil’ as he has been

    09:51

  • Fmr. Zelenskyy advisor is ‘worried about what’s to come in the next few days’

    09:52

  • GOP concern over speed of aid to Ukraine is too little to late

    05:54

  • Jan. 6 panel grills Stephen Miller about Trump speech

    05:55

  • McFaul: ‘What is Putin’s red line’ is the essential question

    11:09

  • Dr. Jha is hopeful that BA.2 won’t lead to increased hospitalizations

    04:22

  • Russia’s Defense Ministry says its Moskva missile cruise ship has sunk

    06:05

  • WaPo: Case of duped Secret Service agents called an alarming agency breach

    10:08

  • McCaskill: McConnell is trying to ‘do the splits’ with his party

    04:49

  • War in Ukraine enters a new phase as U.S. sends bigger and better weapons

    09:02

  • Rep. Lofgren: ‘We’re not afraid of calling anyone’ to testify

    08:42

  • Speaker of the NYC Council: We face an ‘uphill battle’ against gun violence

    06:19

  • Charlie Sykes: Putin has ‘every incentive’ to interfere in our politics again

    08:08

  • Jan. 6 committee convinced it has enough evidence for Trump criminal referral

    10:03

  • Mitch McConnell attempts to defend his contradictory positions on Trump

    11:16

Deadline White House

Audio confirms McCarthy lied in denial about wanting Trump to resign

10:06

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal and Washington Post congressional investigations correspondent Jackie Alemany react to the new audio obtained by the New York Times of Rep. Kevin McCarthy saying he planned to urge Trump to resignApril 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep Himes: Pelosi believes Russia should be designated as state sponsors of terror

    07:47

  • New book: GOP leaders were on the verge of pushing Trump out of the party

    09:35

  • Jan. 6 committee considers changes to Insurrection Act

    07:27

  • How the GOP poses a dire threat to already marginalized groups in America

    11:28

  • Trump allies continue to try to decertify the 2020 election

    07:52

  • Amb. McFaul: Even I did not expect Putin to be ‘as evil’ as he has been

    09:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All