Deadline White House

Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General

07:23

Attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, Kathleen Delaney, discusses the cease and desist letter she sent to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and says her client "did everything by the book" performing an abortion on a 10 year old rape victimJuly 15, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

