Arizona abortion ruling has Republicans running from a problem of their own making
April 10, 202409:22
Deadline White House

Arizona abortion ruling has Republicans running from a problem of their own making

09:22

Arizona State Senator, Eva Burch joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to describe the impact that the Arizona Supreme Court ruling will have on women in that state when it comes to reproductive health, and how the ruling has put abortion as a main issue in the crucial battleground state for 2024. April 10, 2024

