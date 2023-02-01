IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24
  • UP NEXT

    Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

  • Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22

  • Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

  • ‘Small number’ of classified documents found at fmr. VP Pence’s home

    11:34

  • Fmr. lead investigator for the January 6th Select Committee speaks out

    12:11

  • Trump fined nearly $1 million for ‘revenge’ lawsuit

    09:53

  • SCOTUS probe fails to find person who leaked abortion ruling

    09:05

  • District attorney in New Mexico shooting case: 'This is an attack on democracy'

    10:56

  • Rep. Swalwell: People parrot what McCarthy says in threats

    11:19

  • Michael Cohen speaks with Manhattan DA amid new chapter of Trump investigation

    05:13

  • MI Secy. of State: ‘Hateful rhetoric transcends into hateful actions’

    10:05

  • Luria: Releasing more security footage from 1/6 ‘dangerous for the future security of the Capitol’

    08:25

  • Donna Edwards on Santos: ‘No member of Congress should sign on to do legislation with him’

    06:19

  • Garland names special counsel in Biden docs probe to ‘underscore DOJ’s devotion to the facts’

    05:37

  • Additional classified documents found by Biden team

    08:13

  • Michael Cohen: When working for Trump ‘you think you’re not going to get caught’

    10:18

  • Andrew Weissmann: Fani Willis probe ‘feels like an incoming, heat-seeking missile’

    10:24

Deadline White House

Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

10:24

NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton and civil rights attorney David Henderson discuss the funeral held today for Tyre Nichols and what the path forward for justice isFeb. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Antonia Hylton: Family of Tyre Nichols wants his life to take on national level of meaning

    10:24
  • UP NEXT

    Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad: 'My weapon is my voice'

    07:12

  • Michael Cohen: Donald will ultimately be held accountable for Stormy Daniels payment

    11:25

  • Ron Klain on his tenure as White House Chief of Staff

    10:04

  • Virginia State Senator: We will reject any bans on reproductive freedoms

    09:22

  • Rep. Goldman: There very well may be an indictment against George Santos

    07:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All