    Anti-abortion rights groups urge GOP to stay away from extreme bills

    09:29
    Jan. 6 hearing to look into Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction

    07:31

  • Attorney for Indiana doctor sends cease and desist to Indiana Attorney General

    07:23

  • U.S. Capitol Police Officer Dunn is seeking accountability for those involved in Jan. 6

    12:37

  • Kinzinger says 1/6 committee still considering seeking testimony from Trump and Pence

    09:12

  • Neal Katyal: Witness tampering is a ‘grave matter’ for Trump

    04:27

  • 1/6 witness: Rioters thought what they were doing was a legal action called upon by Trump

    07:23

  • Revelations about Trump’s conduct bring new questions for the Justice Department

    06:23

  • Rep. Murphy: Trump had ‘long planned to direct people to the Capitol’

    10:02

  • Cecile Richards: The last people who should be making pregnancy decisions are politicians

    07:53

  • Jan. 6 hearing to focus on the connective tissue between Trump and extremists

    06:05

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone spends 8 hours with January 6 committee

    13:46

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘An act of gun violence like this in Japan is extraordinary’

    07:52

  • Michael Steele: Cipollone can ‘fill in some very important lanes’ for the 1/6 committee

    08:38

  • Katty Kay: The Conservative Party is ‘fed up’ with Boris Johnson

    06:33

  • Jan. 6 committee faces a high stakes moment with Cipollone testimony

    08:29

  • Eddie Glaude on disinformation: ‘The fabric of the country is shredding’

    07:08

  • Jackie Alemany calls Cipollone testimony ‘a very good development’ for the Jan. 6 committee

    07:36

  • Shannon Watts: ‘We are not safe anywhere’ from gun violence

    04:22

  • Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, former Senator Claire McCaskill, and assistant professor of pediatrics at Indiana University Dr. Tracey Wilkinson react to reporting that anti-abortion rights groups want Republicans to rally around one piece of federal legislation outlawing abortionJuly 18, 2022

