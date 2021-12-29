IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Another day, another coup plot revealed… this time by Peter Navarro

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause

    03:17

  • Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of federal sex trafficking for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses

    07:18

  • Dr. Jha on learning from Covid-19: 'How pandemics change societies is up to us'

    09:01

  • Full interview: Ron Klain on Omicron, testing, and voting rights

    10:34

  • Dr. Oz Senate candidacy brings new scrutiny to track record of dispensing dubious medical advice

    08:34

  • CDC shortens Covid isolation period to 5 days for asymptomatic cases

    02:34

  • Supreme Court to hold special hearing on Biden vaccine mandates on January 7

    07:14

  • Jury finds former officer Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

    10:38

  • Biden confirms more judges than Trump during first year in office

    06:11

  • Aaron Sorkin on Biden's first year in office: He's not Donald Trump

    07:17

  • What's next for the voting rights fight in 2022?

    06:57

  • Pres. of gun reform group: Kyle Rittenhouse is the symptom of the disease of gun culture

    08:15

  • Dr. Osterholm: We will be ‘in the middle of a viral blizzard’ in the coming weeks

    05:59

  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: 'The time is now to act' in battle against Covid

    04:46

  • Eddie Glaude: Manchin ‘engaged in negotiations in bad faith’

    07:22

  • America heads into a second holiday season of the Covid era

    02:51

  • President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would

    05:54

  • Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee

    09:35

Deadline White House

Another day, another coup plot revealed… this time by Peter Navarro

07:21

Writer-at-large for the Bulwark Tim Miller and Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels on new reporting in the Daily Beast where Trump advisor Peter Navarro outlines how he and Steve Bannon planned to overturn the electionDec. 29, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Another day, another coup plot revealed… this time by Peter Navarro

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    Marc Elias on Harry Reid: He was a street fighter for a cause

    03:17

  • Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of federal sex trafficking for role in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuses

    07:18

  • Dr. Jha on learning from Covid-19: 'How pandemics change societies is up to us'

    09:01

  • Full interview: Ron Klain on Omicron, testing, and voting rights

    10:34

  • Dr. Oz Senate candidacy brings new scrutiny to track record of dispensing dubious medical advice

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All