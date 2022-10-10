IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Vaughn Hillyard: If election deniers win it will be because ‘Dems have not gone toe to toe’ with GOP

    05:03

  • Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

    10:12

  • John Brennan: Government might not know what documents are still missing

    08:54

  • A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker

    07:52

  • Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal

    11:50

  • Mary Trump: Everything Donald has done is a 'prelude to worse things to come'

    09:23

  • Bombshell in Georgia Senate race encapsulates the state of the Republican Party

    08:07

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to block DOJ from accessing seized classified documents

    05:48

  • Ron Klain: President Biden and DeSantis working together to help people of Florida

    06:30

  • Fmr. Army counterintelligence agent played role in bringing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

    07:45

  • Pete Strzok: ‘I’m really worried about where we’re headed’ on a path to violence

    07:11

  • DeSantis seeking storm aid he once opposed for other states

    04:50

  • WaPo: Trump team divided on Mar-a-Lago documents approach

    11:15

  • Denver Riggleman: The data shows the committee is in an incredibly strong position

    11:41

  • FEMA administrator: Hurricane Ian will leave ‘catastrophic footprint’

    05:48

  • Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 2

    10:04

  • Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 1

    11:18

  • ‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Tampa residents evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

    03:15

  • Texas’ top law enforcement officer doesn’t like when laws apply to him

    09:24

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents

09:09

Former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt discuss new reporting that Trump wanted to cut a deal with National Archives to exchange classified files for Russia probe documentsOct. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Vaughn Hillyard: If election deniers win it will be because ‘Dems have not gone toe to toe’ with GOP

    05:03

  • Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

    10:12

  • John Brennan: Government might not know what documents are still missing

    08:54

  • A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker

    07:52

  • Maggie Haberman: Trump has shown politicians they can survive scandal

    11:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All