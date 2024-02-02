IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. forces strike 85 targets in Syria and Iraq

    05:24

  • U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to 3 soldiers killed

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘This would be a very bad development for Donald Trump’

    11:56
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Not great Elmo’: America’s favorite red muppet, starts an important conversation

    06:52

  • ‘Not cool’: Indiana state representative flashes gun at students advocating control

    04:24

  • ‘Close your ears, and give us your money’: Trump campaign tries to win back GOP megadonors

    07:28

  • ‘A pivotal month’: February set to dictate Trump’s political and legal future

    11:07

  • ‘Find someone who looks at you like Trump looks at an dictator’: John Bolton’s warning to America

    08:02

  • ‘Because Trump told them to’: House Republicans threaten to torpedo bi-partisan border deal

    08:44

  • ‘The big rip-off’: New reporting details Donald Trump campaign donations paying his legal bills

    10:55

  • 'Conservatives need to calm down and shake it off': Inside the right wing Taylor Swift conspiracy

    05:50

  • 'Three women took Trump to the cleaners': Reaction to a jury awarding E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million

    11:21

  • Typos, sloppiness, and math errors raise new questions about the Trump family business

    06:57

  • ‘Chaotic’: Trump’s ballot eligibility in limbo after Illinois declines to remove him from ballot

    11:47

  • Donald Trump’s claims of wealth come back to haunt him in jury verdicts 

    10:42

  • Liz Cheney calls out Elise Stefanik amplifying ‘crackpot’ Jan 6 conspiracy theories

    04:55

  • White House blames ‘Iran-backed militant groups’, 3 U.S. service members killed in Jordan 

    11:42

  • Andrew Weissmann on Trump’s bombshell $83 million verdict: ‘Really bad sign for Trump’

    03:27

  • Lisa Rubin: ‘An 80 year old woman was the first to get accountability from Donald Trump’

    07:40

  • Donald Trump reacts to verdict ordering him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll

    05:06

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: ‘This would be a very bad development for Donald Trump’

11:56

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss news now official news that Donald Trump’s election interference trial has been postponed from its original date of March 4th, and what comes next as all eyes turn to Donald Trump’s now next pending trial in New York involving Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments, and whether former Trump Organization executive Alan Weisselberg admits he lied on the stand in court.Feb. 2, 2024

  • U.S. forces strike 85 targets in Syria and Iraq

    05:24

  • U.S. launches airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria in response to 3 soldiers killed

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘This would be a very bad development for Donald Trump’

    11:56
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Not great Elmo’: America’s favorite red muppet, starts an important conversation

    06:52

  • ‘Not cool’: Indiana state representative flashes gun at students advocating control

    04:24

  • ‘Close your ears, and give us your money’: Trump campaign tries to win back GOP megadonors

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All