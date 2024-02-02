Andrew Weissmann: ‘This would be a very bad development for Donald Trump’

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and Rev. Al Sharpton, President of the National Action Network join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss news now official news that Donald Trump’s election interference trial has been postponed from its original date of March 4th, and what comes next as all eyes turn to Donald Trump’s now next pending trial in New York involving Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payments, and whether former Trump Organization executive Alan Weisselberg admits he lied on the stand in court.Feb. 2, 2024