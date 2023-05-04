IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: The Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys are not going away

10:41

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, Jan. 6 committee investigator Marcus Childress, and Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig react to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks on the Proud Boys guilty verdicts and discuss how the remaining threat of right-wing extremist groupsMay 4, 2023

