Andrew Weissmann: Prosecutors are getting ‘hostile witnesses’ to give hard evidence against Trump

Andrew Wiessmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Melissa Murray, NYU Law University Professor and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with dissect how the prosecution has been able to use former Trump employees and White House officials to corroborate hard evidence like checks and bank statements to make it nearly impossible for a jury to not see how involved Donald Trump was with the scheme to cover up hush money payments. May 6, 2024