Andrew Weissmann on SCOTUS hearing: ‘Ketanji Brown Jackson was the star of the hearing’

Neal Katyal, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General and Andrew Wiessmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction from the Supreme Court hearing dealing with the Trump’s ballot eligibility and the Trump’s legal team trying to avoid talking about the facts of what happened on January 6th and why Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would not let how Trump’s attorneys defined what is an insurrection go unchallenged. Feb. 8, 2024