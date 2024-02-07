IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann on 14th Amendment: ‘Trump only has to win on one issue to keep him on the ballot’

09:43

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney, and Ian Millhiser, Senior Correspondent at Vox join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House previewing the 14th Amendment case which will be heard tomorrow dealing with Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility in the 2024 election and whether he should be disqualified for engaging in insurrection. Feb. 7, 2024

