Andrew Weissmann: ‘Judge Cannon does not want this to go to trial before the election'

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, and Basil Smikle, Director of the Public Policy Program at Hunter College join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to Judge Cannon allowing Donald Trump to release the names of witnesses identities despite the risks to the case and safety of witnesses, and how her actions continue to feed into the action of Trump’s legal strategy of delay, delay, delay. March 21, 2024