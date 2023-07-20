IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG charges 16 people in fake electors scheme

    05:52

  • Ben Rhodes: Trump is ‘making no effort to hide his fundamentally autocratic intentions’

    08:40

  • Special Counsel blasts Trump bid to delay docs trial

    09:40

  • Jared Kushner appears before federal grand jury

    09:30

  • Rep. Goldman: Republicans are acting as defense attorneys for Trump

    09:25

  • The clearest sign yet that Trump’s third run for the presidency is a legal strategy

    09:47

  • John Kelly says Trump discussed using IRS to retaliate against FBI employees

    09:36

  • Mar-a-Lago search warrant released in classified documents case

    11:13

  • Chasten Buttigieg: GOP focused on minimizing and attacking LGBTQ Americans

    08:38

  • Biden: 'Putin has one objective: split the West'

    02:21

  • 'He was a hero': Biden remembers McCain, shares anger at Trump's treatment of an 'honorable man'

    01:52

  • Biden: This court has done more to unravel basic rights than any other in recent history — it's not normal

    01:36

  • Rudy Giuliani meets with federal prosecutors investigating Trump efforts to overturn election

    06:54

  • Weissmann on Trump audio: ‘It’s hard to imagine something more devastating'

    05:56

  • Igor Novikov: Chaos in Russia risks escalation of atrocities in Ukraine

    09:03

  • Fate of Prigozhin and Wagner troops remains uncertain due to 'desperate and dangerous' Putin

    09:29

  • Russian state media says criminal case against Prigozhin will be dropped

    02:56

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’

08:57

Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann and former lead investigator for the January 6th Committee Tim Heaphy discuss the final stages of Jack Smith’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s role in plotting and carrying out a coup against his own governmentJuly 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Jack Smith is going to charge ‘big’

    08:57
  • UP NEXT

    Michigan AG charges 16 people in fake electors scheme

    05:52

  • Ben Rhodes: Trump is ‘making no effort to hide his fundamentally autocratic intentions’

    08:40

  • Special Counsel blasts Trump bid to delay docs trial

    09:40

  • Jared Kushner appears before federal grand jury

    09:30

  • Rep. Goldman: Republicans are acting as defense attorneys for Trump

    09:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All