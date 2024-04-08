IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrew Weissmann: If Trump is so innocent, why is he doing everything to avoid clearing his name?
April 8, 2024
    Andrew Weissmann: If Trump is so innocent, why is he doing everything to avoid clearing his name?

Andrew Weissmann: If Trump is so innocent, why is he doing everything to avoid clearing his name?

11:05

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to dissect the NY Hush Money case involving ex-President Donald Trump and the 'Hail Mary' attempt to delay the trial by Trump's legal team. April 8, 2024

    Andrew Weissmann: If Trump is so innocent, why is he doing everything to avoid clearing his name?

