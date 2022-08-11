IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Garland’s message to Trump was ‘put up or shut up’

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    Laurence Tribe: 'The death of truth' is the most serious problem we face

    11:06

  • Joyce Vance: Concerns about classified documents include ‘spills and spoilation’

    10:06

  • GOP transforms from the party of law and order

    07:05

  • Andrew Weissmann: Garland had to have thought that Trump wouldn’t comply with a subpoena

    07:15

  • Biden kicks off August with big legislative win

    11:21

  • Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents

    01:40

  • Biden nears major legislative win after Dems agree on tax and climate bill

    09:02

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents

    00:23

  • U.S. commits to bringing Brittney Griner home following 9 year sentence

    04:17

  • NYT: Eastman continued to push voter fraud claims after Biden’s inauguration

    07:18

  • Michael E. Langley becomes first Black four-star Marine general confirmed

    00:31

  • Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in crash

    00:43

  • Republican primaries give a glimpse into where the GOP is headed

    10:04

  • U.S. drone strike kills top Al Qaeda leader Zawahri

    05:33

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican have ‘crossed veterans in a very big way’

    09:05

  • Arizona primaries to be a key test of Trump’s power

    05:50

  • Paul Rieckhoff: Republican senators are ‘screwing my friends who are dying’

    09:45

  • DOJ officials tread cautiously in Jan. 6 investigation to avoid missteps

    09:50

  • Rep. Maloney calls Manchin and Schumer deal ‘a message that Democrats get things done’

    07:22

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: Garland’s message to Trump was ‘put up or shut up’

11:59

Former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and New York Times Justice Department reporter Katie Benner discuss the Justice Department’s move to unseal the search warrant for Mar-A-Lago in response to former President Trump’s claims of wrongdoingAug. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: Garland’s message to Trump was ‘put up or shut up’

    11:59
  • UP NEXT

    Laurence Tribe: 'The death of truth' is the most serious problem we face

    11:06

  • Joyce Vance: Concerns about classified documents include ‘spills and spoilation’

    10:06

  • GOP transforms from the party of law and order

    07:05

  • Andrew Weissmann: Garland had to have thought that Trump wouldn’t comply with a subpoena

    07:15

  • Biden kicks off August with big legislative win

    11:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All