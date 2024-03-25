Andrew Weissmann: ‘Donald Trump might be pushing his legal team beyond their limits’

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department and Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter joins Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the news that Donald Trump’s bond payment has been lowered to $175 million with him given an extension to pay it an additional 10 days, and how some of the recent filings from the Trump legal team show some discord within the team showing how the former President’s actions might be pushing his lawyers past what is acceptable for them.March 25, 2024