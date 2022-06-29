IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: DOJ should be pressing for corroboration of Hutchinson testimony

09:38

Former senior member of the Mueller probe Andrew Weissmann and New York Times Washington correspondent Mike Schmidt weigh in on the next steps in the Justice Department’s investigation into January 6th following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimonyJune 29, 2022

