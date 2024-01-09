IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump hopes stock market crashes under Biden

    07:50
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘Shocking to hear someone say that’ -Trump immunity claims reach new low

    09:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump mocks John McCain again, this time over Vietnam War injuries 

    08:20

  • 'White supremacy has no place in America' - Biden visits South Carolina church visited by hate

    10:14

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’ - Rep. Stefanik’s audition to be in a future Trump administration

    06:43

  • 'I can't get him to do anything' Fiery report reveals top WH aide shows Trump's inaction on Jan. 6

    10:12

  • Supreme Court to hear Donald Trump's 14th amendment appeal in February 

    04:01

  • ‘He operates like a mob boss’ - Trump legal team expects his Supreme Court to step up

    09:28

  • ‘A remarkable speech’: Rep. Jamie Raskin reacts to Biden’s speech ahead of Jan. 6 anniversary

    06:27

  • Rep. Swalwell and family threatened, as swatting calls on the rise across the United States

    08:38

  • Trump plans to make a week full of court proceedings and campaign events a ‘spectacle’

    09:56

  • Trump’s Colorado appeal may force Supreme Court to act sooner rather than later

    10:37

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot eligibility ruling

    07:40

  • Biden treating Trump as their de-facto opponent in 2024 Election ahead of January 6 speech

    11:08

  • ‘A deadly serious pattern’ - Five state capitals evacuated after a series of bomb threats 

    08:54

  • ‘A fundamental question for our democracy’ - Can presidents be charged for crimes in office?

    10:22

  • Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new indictment

    00:46

  • Donald Trump appeals Maine ruling taking him off the ballot for 2024 election

    09:55

  • DeSantis and Haley pledge to pardon Donald Trump of federal crimes

    05:32

  • ‘Potentially ruinous’ - Donald Trump’s legal team scrambles to juggle 5 trials in 2024

    06:25

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissmann: ‘Shocking to hear someone say that’ -Trump immunity claims reach new low

09:51

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly who was inside the courthouse join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House react to today’s hearing in a Washington D.C. courtroom where Trump’s legal team made some of their most absurd claims about hypothetical crimes a President could commit while they are President which could be covered by Presidential immunityJan. 9, 2024

  • Donald Trump hopes stock market crashes under Biden

    07:50
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissmann: ‘Shocking to hear someone say that’ -Trump immunity claims reach new low

    09:51
  • UP NEXT

    Trump mocks John McCain again, this time over Vietnam War injuries 

    08:20

  • 'White supremacy has no place in America' - Biden visits South Carolina church visited by hate

    10:14

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’ - Rep. Stefanik’s audition to be in a future Trump administration

    06:43

  • 'I can't get him to do anything' Fiery report reveals top WH aide shows Trump's inaction on Jan. 6

    10:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All