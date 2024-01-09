Andrew Weissmann: ‘Shocking to hear someone say that’ -Trump immunity claims reach new low

Andrew Weissman, former top prosecutor at the Department of Justice Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Legal Analyst and NBC News Justice Reporter Ryan Reilly who was inside the courthouse join Ali Velshi in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House react to today’s hearing in a Washington D.C. courtroom where Trump’s legal team made some of their most absurd claims about hypothetical crimes a President could commit while they are President which could be covered by Presidential immunityJan. 9, 2024