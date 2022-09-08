IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago

    12:02

  • Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'

    11:42

  • Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe

    08:57

  • Joyce Vance: Judge Cannon’s ruling ‘makes me profoundly sad’

    08:04

  • Andrew Weissman: Our adversaries are 'having a field day' looking for Mar-a-Lago docs

    11:20

  • Dem congressional nominee calls out Rep. Stefanik for attacks on law enforcement

    06:46

  • Sue Gordon Says Trump ‘Thought That He Was Above A Lot Of Rules' | Deadline White House Exclusive

    11:33

  • Fmr. National Intelligence Official Sue Gordon Interview | Deadline White House Exclusive

    12:20

  • WH Deputy Chief of Staff: Biden believes we are at ‘inflection point’ in nation

    07:11

  • John Brennan: Nat Sec. professionals ‘are shaking their heads’ at damage that may have been done

    09:07

  • Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

    01:54

  • Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’

    11:22

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, dead at 91

    03:48

  • David Laufman: Trump is trying to ‘throw a monkey wrench’ into an ongoing criminal investigation

    09:53

  • President Biden ‘flips the script’ on Republicans with law and order message

    05:14

  • David Jolly: There’s a willingness in the Trump regime to use violence

    07:37

  • Justice Department weighs whether or not to prosecute Trump

    05:03

  • Florida's Maxwell Frost charts new path for Gen Z congressional candidates

    05:05

  • Ron Klain: ‘Democracy is definitely on the ballot’

    06:40

Deadline White House

Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

09:23

Former DOJ prosecutor Andrew Weissmann reacts to the move by the Department of Justice to appeal the ruling by Judge Aileen Cannon to appoint a special master to review records seized at Mar-a-LagoSept. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Andrew Weissman: DOJ notice to appeal ‘puts it to the Trump team’

    09:23
  • UP NEXT

    New WaPo report underscores why DOJ took unprecedented step to search Mar-a-Lago

    12:02

  • Fmr. top national security official: Trump will 'do anything for his own political gain'

    11:42

  • Democrats seize on the shifting political landscape after the overturning of Roe

    08:57

  • Joyce Vance: Judge Cannon’s ruling ‘makes me profoundly sad’

    08:04

  • Andrew Weissman: Our adversaries are 'having a field day' looking for Mar-a-Lago docs

    11:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All