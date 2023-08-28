IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 6

Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 6

Representative Barbara Lee (D-California) joins Ali Velshi - in for Nicolle Wallace - to discuss the civil lawsuit brought by a group of Democratic lawmakers - led by Lee - alleging that the ex-president and his allies incited the violent riot at the Capitol on January 6th.Aug. 28, 2023

    Amid multiple criminal cases, Trump faces civil lawsuit from Dem lawmakers over Jan. 6

