IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would

    05:54

  • Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee

    09:35

  • Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’

    08:48

  • New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy

    10:19

  • Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets

    05:31

  • Joyce Vance: Liz Cheney goes ‘straight to the heart of the matter’

    11:03

  • Court dismisses Trump lawsuit on tax records

    03:12

  • Renewed push on Capitol Hill to protect voting rights

    08:38

  • Rep. Lieu on the Meadows contempt vote: ‘You can’t just ignore this committee’

    04:49

  • Rep. Crow on attempts to overthrow the election: ‘We’re not talking about history here’

    08:59

  • Documents provided by Mark Meadows create more questions to be answered

    09:46

  • Melissa Murray: Justice Sotomayor makes the TX law an ‘existential crisis’ for the Court

    06:19

  • Latest round of subpoenas expands the wide net cast by the 1/6 committee

    08:50

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin on 1/6 committee: 'Everything is moving in our direction at this point' 

    06:30

  • Appeals court rules against Trump in White House doc fight

    04:33

  • After voting to impeach Trump, can Rep. Meijer survive the GOP?

    08:35

  • Dr. Redlener: There’s a ‘gaping chasm’ between the vaccine haves and have nots

    07:28

  • Meadows backtracks to get back in Trump’s good graces

    10:55

  • Georgia braces for dramatic GOP governor primary

    04:24

Deadline White House

America heads into a second holiday season of the Covid era

02:51

Professor of Epidemiology at UCLA Dr. Anne Rimoin discusses the sense of deja vu Americans feel as Covid cases surge from the omicron variant, but says there are ways to still celebrate the holidays with family safelyDec. 20, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    President Biden sounds the alarm on voting rights

    08:09

  • Tim Miller: If McConnell could make Trump disappear he would

    05:54

  • Election denier Phil Waldron subpoenaed by January 6th committee

    09:35

  • Rep. Aguilar says that 1/6 committee is ‘not closing any doors’

    08:48

  • New reporting outs the betrayers of our democracy

    10:19

  • Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets

    05:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All