Alicia Menendez: One party interested in governance, and one party that is not

Tim Miller, Writer-at large for The Bulwark, Cornell Belcher, Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher and and Eddie Glaude MSNBC Political Analyst join Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the House passing a stopgap bill to avoid at government shutdown in spite of a Republican party majority that refuses to governNov. 15, 2023