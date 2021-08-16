Afghan war vet: I will never forgive my country for this. We must save the people who saved me.
Former CIA analyst and Afghanistan war veteran Matt Zeller explains why he was "appalled" by President Biden's speech about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and says he will never forgive the United States for this "moral injury." He discusses conversations with people he served with overseas, and says they now identify with the Vietnam war veterans who question if what they fought for was worth it. Aug. 16, 2021