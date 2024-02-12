IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘A middle finger to military families’: Vets sound off on Trump mocking Nikki Haley’s husband

    08:14
    Admiral Stavridis: Donald Trump’s ‘Foolish and counterproductive’ comments on NATO embolden Putin

    08:18
    Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block presidential immunity ruling

    07:32

  • ‘Stunning breach of national security’: Team Trump and Jack Smith meet with judge over classified evidence

    12:08

  • Trump potential VP picks ‘tripping over themselves’ by saying what they would of done on Jan. 6 

    08:52

  • ‘Culture of punishment’: Witnesses fear threats of violence for cooperating in Trump investigations

    10:50

  • ‘We need clarity’: Joceyln Benson on need for Trump ballot eligibility issue to be resolved fast

    03:18

  • ‘Entirely Inappropriate’: Weissmann reacts Biden Documents Special Counsel’s report

    07:09

  • Andrew Weissmann on SCOTUS hearing: ‘Ketanji Brown Jackson was the star of the hearing’

    05:18

  • ‘A dismal showing for challengers to Donald Trump’: Neal Katyal on Supreme Court hearing

    10:59

  • How Trump has confused the job of president with king

    10:55

  • ‘Culture of losing’: Ronna McDaniel ousted by Trump as RNC chairwoman

    04:59

  • Andrew Weissmann on 14th Amendment: ‘Trump only has to win on one issue to keep him on the ballot’

    09:43

  • Militant commander killed in U.S. drone strike in Baghdad

    06:24

  • ‘Historic, landmark decision’: Judge Michael Luttig reacts to Trump immunity ruling

    07:42

  • ‘Former President Trump has become Citizen Trump’: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling

    11:30

  • Trump bashes immunity appeal ruling as 'nation-destroying’

    06:49

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘The worst loser on the face of the planet’ Donald Trump loses another case

    02:19

  • ‘A stinging rebuke’: Donald Trump loses presidential immunity appeal, can face prosecution

    10:18

  • ‘Donald Trump has tested every norm of democracy’: Supreme Court set to hear 14th Amendment case

    11:28

Deadline White House

Admiral Stavridis: Donald Trump’s ‘Foolish and counterproductive’ comments on NATO embolden Putin

08:18

Admiral James Stravridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO joins Alicia Menendez in for Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to discuss the latest comments from Donald Trump regarding NATO and how they are a sign that a second Trump presidency would embolden autocrats like Vladimir Putin.Feb. 12, 2024

