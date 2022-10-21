Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are

    04:24

  • Judge says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were false

    06:38

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 1

    05:57

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 2

    07:31

  • Olympian Rennae Stubbs on the 'importance' of normalizing conversations about mental health

    07:53

  • Rep. Demings: Don’t listen to what Marco Rubio says, watch what he does

    07:45

  • A new chapter in the saga of Trump’s legal woes

    06:33

  • Randi Weingarten on Ukraine's teachers: They're 'nation builders'

    07:22

  • White House Deputy Chief of Staff: Ultimately we have to codify Roe

    06:02

  • Jan. 6 committee lays out Trump criminality roadmap

    11:59

  • Frank Figliuzzi: FBI is developing a ‘crisis of credibility’

    10:50

  • Trump hotels charged Secret Service more than five times recommended government rate

    04:04

  • Aguilar: Committee subpoenaed Trump because 'all roads lead' to him being responsible

    10:38

  • Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating

    09:39

  • Michael Cohen: Trump is a poster boy for fascism

    10:08

  • New evidence from 1/6 committee to show Trump was warned of violence on Jan. 6

    10:00

  • Maddow: Humans have a muscle for authoritarian, fascist, anti-Semitic, racist wedge politics

    09:53

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump trying to play ‘art of the deal’ with classified documents

    09:09

  • Vaughn Hillyard: If election deniers win it will be because ‘Dems have not gone toe to toe’ with GOP

    05:03

  • Stacey Abrams: Hypocrisy between Kemp and Walker in Georgia is 'unconscionable'

    10:13

Deadline White House

Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'

08:30

Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad discusses with Nicolle Wallace the protests that are ongoing in Iran and why these demonstrations pose the biggest challenge to the Iranian regime in decades. Oct. 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Press Secy. to the First Lady: Dr. Biden wants women to know how high the stakes are

    04:24

  • Judge says Trump knew voter fraud numbers were false

    06:38

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 1

    05:57

  • Former Trump Impeachment Investigator Barry Berke on January 6th Committee decision to subpoena Trump – Part 2

    07:31

  • Olympian Rennae Stubbs on the 'importance' of normalizing conversations about mental health

    07:53

  • Rep. Demings: Don’t listen to what Marco Rubio says, watch what he does

    07:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All